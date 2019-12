DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– If you missed out on the ticket giveaway for the “Last Minute Toy Store” earlier this week, you are in luck.

Between 10-3 p.m. on Saturday, officials are making a couple hundred extra tickets available to those in need.



So far this year, they have helped more than 3,500 kids get toys underneath the tree this holiday season.