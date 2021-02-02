Extension cord ignites fire in Franklin office building

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Fire Investigators say a sprinkler system protected a five-story Cool Springs office building from fire Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on International Drive.

Investigators say a single fire sprinkler head activated and controlled the fire prior to the Franklin Fire Department’s arrival, protecting the 142,000-square foot building. This includes IRS offices.

When crews arrived, they were able to put out the flames and clean up the area. A piece of furniture over an extension cord that was powering a printer at the time which allowed heat to build up, and appears to have started the fire.

There is an estimated $20,000 in fire and water damage.