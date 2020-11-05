Experts say President won’t negatively affect Tennessee economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the big debate topics in the presidential election was how the candidates will handle the COVID-19 pandemic and how that will affect the economy, but experts in Tennessee say that won’t be an issue– no matter who wins.

“Tennessee’s economy is strong… and we are well poised to come out of the COVID crisis, I really think we can do well under either administration,” Associate Professor of Economics at Belmont University Kara Smith told News 2.

Vanderbilt University Dean of Owen Graduate School of Management Eric Johnson agrees, “Tennessee offers an incredibly low tax structure, a business friend environment, a great workforce that is ready to work and a lot of growth and a lot of young people,” he said.

According to Tennessee’s Economic and Community Development nearly 13,000 new jobs are committed to the state.

That’s in addition to the more than 200,000 current openings on the Jobs4TN website.

“We see many businesses moving to our region whether they be financial services like AllianceBernstein or Amazon to many many manufacturers that are relocating to our area,” Johnson explained, “I think in every case we have really great work force, we’re building our technology base, the region is investing in technology, and bringing more and more tech work into the region.”

“I think at this point our bigger concern should be making sure that our workforce is well educated, well trained to keep up with the work force we attract here,” Smith concluded.

