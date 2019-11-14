Experts issue warning after overdose deaths involving Fentanyl increase in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fatal drug overdoses are on the rise in Davidson County and even with the ongoing battle these drugs are still taking lives.

According to the Metro Health Department, there were 172 fatal drug overdoses from January 1st to June 30th. Year-to-Date numbers show in 2018 fatal overdoses were up to 207 deaths.

A closer look shows that more than 60 percent of drug overdose deaths in 2019 have involved fentanyl, a synthetic opioid pain reliever.

“You just hear more and more stories,” said Taylor Furlough who is currently in recovery with Addiction Campuses. “I have friends who have passed away from it. I have friends who were in recovery and go back and then think they are doing the same thing and there is fentanyl in it and they die. It is insane and a huge problem now.”

In 2018 there were 15 fentanyl related deaths per month, but that number has increased to 22-per-month in 2019. Addiction Campuses which is an organization that aims to help people struggling with addiction says the epidemic can affect anyone and everyone.

“This is not a young persons disease this is not a rich persons disease, it is not a democrat or republican disease. It is a health crisis,” said Brian Sullivan with Addiction Campuses.

Trevor Henderson, Opioid response coordinator with the Metro Health Department says knowledge is power, that’s why educating people about what is going on is key.

“We are trying to figure out how we can help our first responders,” said Henderson. “Do they have enough naloxone, making sure we are targeting the right communities when they are responding to a potential overdose. Trying to get friends and family numbers they can call or resources they can connect with to try to get help.”

