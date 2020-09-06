Experts hope suicide prevention week can help save lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, mental health experts are stressing the importance of suicide prevention.

A recent CDC survey found almost 19-percent of high school youth said they’d “seriously considered suicide within the last 12 months.”

Experts said COVID-19 leaves many people isolated, which can impact their mental health.

They added that it’s important to step in if someone you know seems to be having suicidal thoughts.

“Checking in to say hey, I notice that you seem a little bit flustered the last time I talked to you. I know that you have been going through a lot with maybe a spouse’s job loss or something like that and really just saying I just want to check in and make sure and see how you’re doing. Do you need anything, is there anything I can help you with?” said Megan Williams, Director of Suicide Prevention for Centerstone.

Anyone needing help can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

Click here for more information on how Centerstone can help you or someone you know.