Expectant father’s ‘celebratory rounds’ during gender reveal prompt brief lockdown of 3 Rutherford Co. schools

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three schools in Rutherford County were on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon while officers investigated a nearby incident of shots being fired. The cause of the gunfire? According to Rutherford County officials, an expectant father fired a weapon during a gender reveal phone call.

Murfreesboro police tell News 2 John Pittard Elementary, Oakland Middle School, and Oakland High School were briefly on lockdown Wednesday because of the incident.

According to police, the soon-to-be father was calling relatives to reveal the gender of his child. The man then stepped outside and fired celebratory rounds into the air and the expectant mother screamed out of excitement.

A neighbor heard the shots and scream and called 911. This happened a few blocks from the schools.

Officers have cited the father with unlawful discharging of a firearm inside the city limits.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and schools were quickly lifted from lockdown.

As for the gender of the baby at the center of the whole incident – the family is having a boy.