Exhibits at Tennessee State Museum highlight veterans from the Volunteer State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Veteran’s Day, we honor the brave men and women who have served our country proudly, leaving friends and family behind to make sure the rest of us are safe. Some people share stories to honor and remember these brave men and women, others hold ceremonies, either way their sacrifices will not be forgotten.

One place to learn about our nations finest is the Tennessee State Museum, where there you will find stories and hands on exhibits from both World War I and World War II. Each of these pieces in the museum tell a story about the past. ​

“If you don’t see the objects, if you don’t experience them, it just remains a word to you,” said Dr. Lisa Budreau, senior curator of military history at the museum. “It doesn’t come alive, you don’t get the feel of it like if you actually experience the object.”​

With the museum being in Tennessee the exhibits are dedicated to stories about the Volunteer state and the men and women who served. ​

(Photo: WKRN)

“Some of the 30th division that contained a lot of Tennessee boys were in Ypres (Belgium) very early in the war,” said Budreau. “They were training with the British. There were two divisions that actually served with the United Kingdom and Tennessee was one of those.”​

With two separate exhibits dedicated to both wars, you will see a number of artifacts. A cannon, military uniforms, weapons the list of artifacts from WWI goes on and on. More interested in WWII? no problem. There is an exhibit showing more artifacts and the connection Tennessee had to WWII.

“I think the volunteer legacy of Tennesseans serving in wars comes out in World War II, certainly the growth in terms of industry the fact that the Tennessee maneuvers were held here in 42′,” said Dr. Budreau. ​

The exhibits highlight Tennesseans who served as well, both men and women. ​

“It is interesting how many people will come in and actually know or have heard about these Tennessee women and to actually see their photograph or the close that they wore, it is quite an experience,” said Dr. Budreau. ​

So on this Veteran’s Day say thank you, shake a veterans hand, but if you cant do that take a moment to learn about what they did to keep us safe.

“Our World War II generation is passing now so I think it is even more important, particularly for young people to witness the uniforms, the weaponry, so they get a better feel, get a better idea of what within a generation actually occurred in this country,” said Dr. Budreau. ​