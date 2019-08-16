Ex-Rutherford County Sheriff to end sentence at halfway house

News
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee sheriff convicted in an electronic cigarette scheme has been ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence at a halfway house.

News outlets report former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in May 2017. Arnold, his uncle and a former sheriff’s administrator were convicted of charges related to illegally profiting off the sale of e-cigarettes to inmates at the jail through Arnold’s business, JailCigs.

Arnold asked for a pardon from President Donald Trump last year, saying he was a political prisoner who never took tax dollars in operating JailCigs.

He has spent most of his sentence at a minimum-security federal prison camp on Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. Records show his sentence is set to end in April.

Click here for complete coverage of Robert Arnold.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar