Ex-NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler could run for Williamson County School Board

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler could be eyeing a seat on the Williamson County School Board.

The 38-year-old Vanderbilt University grad posted to Twitter Thursday morning with a photo of the Board of Education members and the caption, “Doing school board research. Looks like a 2024 campaign for me.”

He followed up with another tweet, “August of 2024. I need 100 signatures and a petition from the county. Going to start getting John Hancocks today.”

When a Twitter user asked for his platform, he responded, “Common sense.”

Doing school board research. Looks like a 2024 campaign for me. pic.twitter.com/dNg7tmaZcp — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 12, 2021

The series of tweets by Cutler came days after a heated Williamson County School Board meeting, during which the board voted 7-to-3 to pass a mask mandate for the county’s elementary schools.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Thursday that an investigation had been launched into the meeting, specifically what followed, when video captured a confrontation between people for and against the mandate.

Cutler, who is known for his fairly dry sense of humor, has not confirmed whether he actually plans to run for the Williamson County School Board.