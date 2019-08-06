Ex-con jailed again after drug arrest in Giles County 

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ex-con with a long history of selling drugs is back behind bars in Giles County.

Timothy Crook’s arrest record dates back to 2002.

In 2013, he was arrested on multiple felony drug charges and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

According to authorities, the 36-year-old was paroled in February after serving six years of his 12-year sentence.

On Monday, officers with the probation and parole office paid him a surprise visit.

(Photo: Giles County Sheriff’s Office)

What they found prompted a visit by the narcotics unit of the Pulaski Police Department, who arrested Crook on a variety of drug charges, parole violation and felon in possession of a firearm.

“The first thing that is unusual about this case is that probation and parole broke this case,” said 22nd Judicial District D.A. Brent Cooper.

According to drug agents with the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force, officers seized one ounce of heroin, eight ounces of pot, 20 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of crack cocaine, seven suboxone strips, five ecstasy pills, $978 in cash and two loaded 9mm handguns.

(Photo: Giles County Sheriff’s Office)

“I mean he is in it for real. This is not an addict supporting his habit,” Cooper said. “Tennessee now has laws on the books if you possess a handgun while you are selling drugs, that’s mandatory consecutive prison time.”

From his behavior upon his release, Cooper said Crook doesn’t appear to want to change his lifestyle.

“Absolutely. Look at what he is peddling. Take away the guns – heroin… that’s a drug that in 14 years I prosecuted drug cases in Maury County, I had one heroin case, now it is on every docket because of people like this,” Cooper said.

(Photo: Giles County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the DA, Crook is now facing the possibility of many more years in prison and it’s possible the feds could be interested in this case.

“This is a classic example where you have a convicted felon with loaded firearms, but he has a large amount of drugs with those firearms, so this should be a case that is right in their wheelhouse so to speak,” Cooper said.

Crook is in the Giles County jail and is charged with a parole violation, possession of marijuana for resale, firearm used in a dangerous felony, Schedule I drug violations, Schedule III drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, Schedule I drug violations and possession of cocaine/crack for resale.