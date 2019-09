NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Residents in Bellevue are asked to be on alert for a missing ewe.

The Scottish black-faced ewe went missing Friday during the Highland Games at Percy Warner Park and has been on the run ever since.

She has since been spotted in the Steeplechase area and the search for her has led to much conversation on social media.

Her owner, Philip Lakin, is asking for help from the public in catching her.