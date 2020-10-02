Event and walk honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be held at Metro Courthouse

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles during a photo session with photographers at the U.S. Supreme Court March 3, 2006 in Washington DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, the Jewish community will come together in Nashville to remember the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A small gathering at Public Square Park at 1 p.m. to honor Justice Ginsburg. The event will mark the end of “shiva,” which is the seven-day period of initial mourning following someone’s burial.

The group plans to host a short program of speakers and will then walk around the Metro-Nashville Courthouse. Upon returning to the park, they will say the ‘Mourner’s Kaddish.’ This event is expected to last around 30 minutes.

This event is being done around the country the afternoon of October 2. Organizers ask those who attend to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.