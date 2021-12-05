Evening update on strong storm chances overnight into Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Please stay weather alert overnight tonight through Monday morning for the likelihood of strong storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) from Nashville west and north and a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) farther east to include most of the rest of Middle TN. and southern KY.

Scattered storms will push across parts of Middle TN and south KY during the evening hours, followed by a line of storms associated with a strong cold front between midnight and sunrise. After sunrise, the storms will continue into our eastern and southern counties through about 9:00am Monday morning.













Any of these rounds of storms could produce gusty damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Since much of this activity will be occurring overnight when people may be asleep, please have a way to get warnings such as a charged cell phone, or a battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio (in case cell service is disrupted).