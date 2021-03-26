Evelyn’s Law passes unanimously in Tennessee House, will go to Gov. Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – Evelyn Boswell’s Law, which would charge parents with a misdemeanor for failing to report a child as missing, has passed in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Representative John Crawford (R-Bristol) presented the bill on Thursday in the House.

The bill passed unanimously 91-0.

It now heads to the desk of the governor to be signed into law.

House Bill 384, more commonly known as “Evelyn Boswell’s Law,” would charge parents who are aware their minor child is missing with a Class A misdemeanor if passed.

The text of the bill states that a minor child is a person under the age of 12.

Parents would be required to report their disappearance “within a reasonable time after determining that the child is missing, but in no event more than twenty-four (24) hours after determining that the child is missing.”

Evelyn’s Law also states that anyone who falsely accuses a parent of failing to report their child missing could be charged with false reports.

The bill passed unanimously in the Tennessee Senate on Monday.

Should Evelyn’s Law pass in the House, it will head to the desk of Governor Bill Lee.

You can read the full bill below:

The bill was introduced in response to the case of deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing in February 2020. She had not been seen by family members since December, according to authorities.

Evelyn’s remains were found in March on a family member’s property. Her mother, Megan Boswell has been charged with two counts of felony murder and other offenses in relation to Evelyn’s death.