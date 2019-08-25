Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck retiring from NFL

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Shefter, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck plans to retire from the NFL.
The tweet reads: Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out.
Andrew Luck retires perfect, 11-0, against the Titans in his career.
The landscape of the AFC South changes drastically with Luck’s surprise retirement announcement.
Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019