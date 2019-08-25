Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck retiring from NFL

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) listens to the National Anthem before an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Shefter, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck plans to retire from the NFL.

The tweet reads: Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out.

Andrew Luck retires perfect, 11-0, against the Titans in his career.

The landscape of the AFC South changes drastically with Luck’s surprise retirement announcement.

 

