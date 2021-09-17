‘Erratic’ man swings ‘shirt weapon’ at people inside Nashville hotel, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 52-year-old man has been charged after walking shirtless into a Nashville hotel, acting erratically, then using his T-shirt as a weapon to threaten people, according to an arrest warrant.

Police said 52-year-old John Hernandez went to the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham on Atrium Way off Briley Parkway around 10 p.m. Thursday. Employees denied him a hotel room because of his behavior.

The document states Hernandez became angry and showed his “fashioned” weapon, a shirt that he filled with rocks and tied to make a “swinging bludgeon.”

Officer said he swung the “shirt weapon” multiple times at the victims. When officers arrived, Hernandez was taken into custody.

He’s been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Metro jail on a $10,000 bond.