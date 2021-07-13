Erosion threatens homes in The Villages of Brentwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The historic flash flooding that occurred March 27 and 28 of this year made an already perilous situation in The Villages of Brentwood neighborhood even more challenging.

Multiple homes along Village Way saw much of their backyards tumbling into the creek below.

The Villages of Brentwood community is set on a northeast-facing slope with questionable stability. Karen Berson, who lives in the Villages of Brentwood, said that her home and those of her neighbors are dealing with the worst of the damage.

“That and five houses up looks like a tornado came through. It’s a collapse, it’s a grand canyon all the way down to the creek,” Berson said.

Wendy Morrison lives nearby and said this is an issue that extends beyond the Villages.

“If we are only talking about the Villages of Brentwood, then we’re not talking about the problem. It’s an entire slope collapse,” Morrison said. “It includes apartment buildings above us and to the side of us and our whole Huntington Parkway neighborhood that we are just to the south of, where that creekbed actually falls. They’re starting to have flooding as well.”

Even homes that are not immediately next to the creek had issues.

“There are situations where under a house the crawlspaces are getting washed out. We have people who talk about cracks, people who talk about things go out of square in their homes. They can’t replace a window or door because literally, they’ve lost the plumb lines of those things,” Morrison said.

The question is, who is responsible for remediation? The answer to that has not been easy to find. Impacted homeowners have had little help from their insurance companies, FEMA, their homeowners association, or the city.

The members of the community want an assessment from the Army Corps of Engineers but that requires an official request from a municipal official, something they have yet to receive. In the meantime, homeowners are struggling to deal with the high costs of fixing the problem.

“I’ve been told from the various people that have come in that just to put up any kind of retaining stabilization would be double the price of my home worth,” Berson told News 2.

While the problem is ongoing, right now little progress has been made. News 2 reached out to District Councilman Robert Nash, who said that since the creek is private property owned by the HOA, he is unable to put in a request with the Army Corps of Engineers. However, he hopes that a solution to the erosion problem will be found.

Morrison told News 2 that keeping the community intact is their primary goal.

“We care about our community. It’s about life loss and the possibility of injury. It’s about property values, but it’s also about the legacy of this neighborhood, of the people around us. Making sure it’s a safe place and a good place for families to live,” Morrison said.