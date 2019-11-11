Eric Church, Blanco Brown surprise crowd at SESAC Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The week of star-studded red carpet events in Music City kicked off Sunday night with the SESAC Awards, with a number of surprise appearances and performers.

More than 500 songwriters, publishers and music industry insiders attended the event at the Country Music Hall of Fame as they celebrated the year’s most-performed country and Americana songs.

The party kicked off with a performance of the reigning #1 Billboard’s Hot Country Song “The Git Up.”

Blanco Brown’s viral hit has been #1 for 12 weeks. We caught up with him on the red carpet where he Talked about his music fits into the country genre.

“I feel like my music is essentially country music with 808’s. I call it trailer trap, trailer park music meets trap music. I just bridged the gap, trailer trap,” he explained.

Jimmie Allen also had his shot on stage, playing his record-breaking debut single “Best Shot” which landed him a medallion at the annual awards shows.

“This right here is a testament to not only my peers in music, but country music listeners because they are the ones that support the song on the radio, you know they support shows. You don’t get a number one without people listening to the radio station

and letting program directors know at radio stations that they like that song. So to me, it means so much because it means somewhere in the world my song has a manged to touch somebody,” said Allen.

It’s no doubt been a big year for Jimmie who was recently engaged and told us he is also expecting a baby.

Justin Ebach was named SESAC’s Songwriter of the Year. Ebach’s chart-topping hits from the past year include “Good Girl,” recorded by Dustin Lynch and “Here Tonight,” recorded by Brett Young.

Dustin Lynch was on hand to present Ebach with his award.

“Beautiful Crazy,” co-written by Wyatt Durrette III and recorded by Luke Combs was named SESAC Song of the Year.

Eric Church surprised his co-writer, Ray Wylie Hubbard, as he presented him with the award for his song “Desperate Man.”

The annual ASCAP Awards will be held Monday night and News 2 will have coverage from the red carpet.