Equusearch Midwest team returning to Tennessee to assist in Summer Wells search

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJHL) – Equusearch Midwest announced via Facebook on Monday that they would be coming back to Northeast Tennessee the weekend of July 24 to assist in the search for 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells.

“Dave Rader, Director of Equusearch Midwest, and our Team will be conducting searches the weekend of July 24th,” the post read in part. “As this is an ongoing investigation, if you see any of our teams out and about, please do not convey via social media or other outlets where you may have seen our searches taking place. It is very important for the integrity of the case.”

According to the group’s website, EquuSearch Midwest is a “search & recovery team that searches for missing persons across the midwestern United States.”

The Midwest group is a branch of the Texas Equusearch. It’s a volunteer-based nonprofit out of Texas and Ohio.

The group searches for “missing persons of all categories, including silver alerts, high risk & endangered,” according to their website. “We utilize searchers on foot, ATV, horseback, sonar, drone, and any other suitable technologies and methodologies needed. We also partner with other teams including K-9 units to help further our purpose.”

Summer Moon-Utah Wells was reportedly last seen Tuesday, June 15 walking near her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community, wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

On Wednesday, June 16, TBI chose to upgrade to a statewide AMBER Alert for Summer at 11:08 a.m. EST because of “new information and growing concern.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.