Cheatham Co. Central HS football team in quarantine after 2 COVID-19 cases confirmed within program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A local high schools has put a pause on playing football at least for the next nine days.

The Cheatham County Central High School football team has two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to Tim Adkins with the school district, the coaching staff decided to put all of the student athletes on the team in quarantine.

Additionally, CCCHS has stopped football practices, but they will resume Wednesday, August 19.

The team’s first game is scheduled for Friday, August 28. The team did not have a traditional week one football game because Clarksville-Montgomery County delayed its season until August 31.

