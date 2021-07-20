Entertainment district coming to Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An entertainment district is in the works at Nashville Yards.

The project will include a 4,000 capacity music venue, an eight-screen movie theater, as well as food and shopping.

On top of that, the area will include office space and three residential towers. The company that owns and develops the 18-acre Nashville Yards project is joining forces with AEG, a leading entertainment and sports company to develop the entertainment district at Nashville Yards.

Joint Venture with AEG To Develop Entertainment District and Lease Agreement with AEG Presents for Music Venue

AEG Presents entered into a long-term lease agreement with the joint venture to operate the concern venue component of the entertainment district. Construction for the project is set to begin in early 2022.



“Nashville is the perfect location to develop the next great entertainment district in one of the most important music and entertainment centers of our country,” said Ted Tanner, executive Vice President Real Estate, AEG.

To learn more about Nashville Yards, click here.