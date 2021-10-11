Entertainers come together for Humphreys County benefit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Musicians are coming together to help flood victims in Waverly with an event called Heal Humphreys County Monday evening.

Singer Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, came up with the idea and put together a huge lineup of entertainers to raise money for the cause. The event will be Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Theater. Performers will include Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, band “A Thousand Horses” and comedian Josh Wolf, among several others. Host and podcaster, Caroline Hobby will be interviewing survivors and heroes from the floods live at the event as part of her podcast, “Get Real.”

“My heart truly loves to shine light on conversations that can heal and bring attention to people and circumstances that are going to help others,” said Hobby. “And then also, of course, I’m so honored to be a part of helping Tayla’s community like shed light on what happened, have some real, honest, vulnerable and heart-wrenching conversations and there’s going to be some redemption and there’s going to be hope, and it’s gonna be inspiring.”

Humphreys County is a special place for Tayla, it’s where her grandmother’s ranch is located. Their beloved ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, was died in the floods. “It was just heart-wrenching, and we lost about 600 homes and businesses and so that county needs money and support and hope. And so of course, I invited my soul sister Caroline Hobby and we wanted to put something in the benefit, where we could gently talk to them and there was no better person to do that in my mind than Caroline,” said Lynn.

“I’m looking forward to this combination of people who are going to be on this show, we all love each other and have known each other for a long time. And the fact that we’re all combining forces to bring goodness and to help heal Humphreys County, I am just so excited,” said Hobby. “I think it’s just gonna be one of those nights that there’s so much love and healing going on.”

Tickets are available through the Franklin Theater’s website. If you can’t go but still want to help, donations can be made through a GoFundMe set up for victims called “Heal Humphreys County.”

Lynn and Hobby became friends when they were in country music trio, “Stealing Angels.” They say the group could be reunited for a special performance Monday evening.