Endangered Pennsylvania infant and wanted parents found in Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police located an endangered infant and arrested his parents who were wanted out of Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon.

Jeannette Funnen and Daemon Klingensmith are charged with child endangerment and intimidation, retaliation or obstruction of a child abuse case.

Authorities alleged the seven-week-old baby, Ambrose Klingensmith, had bruising consistent with fingerprints that were “highly concerning for physical abuse.”

According to police, the parents took the child before doctors could finish their evaluation. Police have been trying to locate the parents and baby for almost a week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lewisburg Police Department in Tennessee received information regarding the wanted parents and were able to take Funnen and Klingensmith into custody without incident.

Ambrose was taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

The child will remain in state custody in Tennessee until child services in his hometown can take him in.