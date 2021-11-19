Endangered Child Alert put out for missing 14-year-old from Jackson, TN

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Kyle Lee McNeal, 14, has been reported missing out of Jackson, Tenn. Kyle was last seen Friday.

Authorities say he has a medical condition and is without his medication.

Kyle is described as follows:

  • 5’6″
  • 130 pounds
  • Blonde hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing:
    • Gray jacket
    • Gray jeans
    • Black and white shoes

If you see Kyle, you’re asked to call the Jackson Tennessee Police Department at (731) 467-0378 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

