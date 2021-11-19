Endangered Child Alert put out for missing 14-year-old from Jackson, TN

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.
Kyle Lee McNeal, 14, has been reported missing out of Jackson, Tenn. Kyle was last seen Friday.
Authorities say he has a medical condition and is without his medication.
Kyle is described as follows:
- 5’6″
- 130 pounds
- Blonde hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing:
- Gray jacket
- Gray jeans
- Black and white shoes
If you see Kyle, you’re asked to call the Jackson Tennessee Police Department at (731) 467-0378 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.