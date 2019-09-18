Endangered Child Alert issued for West Tennessee teen

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 16-year-old boy from Haywood County, about 60 miles northeast of Memphis.

According to investigators, Gregory Shelton was last seen Tuesday and has a known medical condition but is without his medication.

Gregory is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a black hoodie with the word CALI in white letters, black socks and black Nike sandals.

No additional details were immediately released about his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts should contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-2112 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.