Endangered Child Alert issued for Robertson County teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 17-year-old out of Robertson County.

Officials say Faith Noel Threet was last seen in Springfield.

Faith is described as follows:

5’2″

130 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Wearing: Dark blue jeans Black mud boots Black hooded sweatshirt



Officials say there is no known direction of travel for Faith.

She also has a known medical condition.

If you’ve seen Faith, or know where she is, please call Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 382-6600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.