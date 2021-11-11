Endangered Child Alert issued for Robertson County teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 17-year-old out of Robertson County.
Officials say Faith Noel Threet was last seen in Springfield.
Faith is described as follows:
- 5’2″
- 130 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Wearing:
- Dark blue jeans
- Black mud boots
- Black hooded sweatshirt
Officials say there is no known direction of travel for Faith.
She also has a known medical condition.
If you’ve seen Faith, or know where she is, please call Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 382-6600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.