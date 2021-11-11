Endangered Child Alert issued for Robertson County teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 17-year-old out of Robertson County.

Officials say Faith Noel Threet was last seen in Springfield.

Faith is described as follows:

  • 5’2″
  • 130 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Wearing:
    • Dark blue jeans
    • Black mud boots
    • Black hooded sweatshirt

Officials say there is no known direction of travel for Faith.

She also has a known medical condition.

If you’ve seen Faith, or know where she is, please call Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 382-6600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

