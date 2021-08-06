Endangered Child Alert issued for missing teen from West Tennessee

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Friday morning for a teenager missing from West Tennessee.

The TBI said 15-year-old Talil Williams was last seen Wednesday in Crockett County.

He has a known medical condition and is without his medication, according to investigators.

Talil is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black Nike shoes.

A similar alert was issued by the TBI for Talil in Jan., when he went missing from Crockett County and was later found safe.

Anyone with information on Talil’s whereabouts should contact the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at 731-696-2104 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.