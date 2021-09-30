Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Clarksville 12-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old missing from Clarksville who is believed to be with his non-custodial father.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Treyvier Cureaux is believed to have been taken by 34-year-old Larant Cureaux, who has been charged with kidnapping.
Larant Cureaux could have possibly taken Treyvier to Tacoma, Washington on Wednesday.
Treyvier is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Larant Cureaux is 5 feet 11 inches, 230 pounds with black hair and black eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.