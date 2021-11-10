Endangered Child Alert issued for East TN infant, child

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert late Tuesday night for two children missing from East Tennessee.

Officials are asking the public for help in locating a missing child and infant. The TBI said 6-year-old Nicole Penn and 7-month-old Wyatt Cook are missing from Sullivan County.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 6-year-old Nicole Penn and 7-month-old Wyatt Cook, missing from Sullivan County.



They were last seen in the area of Jackson Hollow Rd. in Kingsport.



Have info? Call the @SCSO_1780 at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/Y65TLYI83q — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2021

Officials said Penn was wearing a pink shirt and Cook was last seen wearing a gray and blue shirt in Blountville, TN. It is unclear which direction they may be traveling.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Officer at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.