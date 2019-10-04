Endangered Child Alert issued for 2 Memphis teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) —Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy from Memphis who have both been missing since Sept. 1.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 17-year-old Angela Helms and 15-year-old Joseph Fitgibbon, both of Memphis, have been missing for more than a month.

The TBI said both teens have medical conditions and do not have their medications. They also said both teens have ties to East Tennessee.

TBI also said though both teens may not be currently together, investigators believe they were together at one time.

Angela is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 133 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue pajama pants and a white shirt.

Joseph was described by TBI as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on either teen’s whereabouts should call Memphis Police at 901-528-2274 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.