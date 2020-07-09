Endangered Child Alert issued for 12-year-old East Tennessee girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert early Thursday morning for a 12-year-old girl reported missing from East Tennessee.

The TBI reported Rebecca Lynn Allen was last seen at her home in Rockwood, Tennessee Wednesday around 8:30 a.m.

Rebecca is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, flip flops and black Adiddas hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Rockwood police at 865-354-8045.