Endangered Child Alert issued for 10-year-old Bedford County girl

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Monday morning for a missing 10-year-old from Bedford County.

The TBI reported Trisha Luttrell is missing and has a known medical condition.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-968-3232 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

