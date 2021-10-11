Endangered Child Alert issued for 10-year-old Bedford County girl

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Monday morning for a missing 10-year-old from Bedford County.

The TBI reported Trisha Luttrell is missing and has a known medical condition.

🚨 An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued for 10-year-old Trisha Luttrell on behalf of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. She has a known medical condition. If you have seen Trisha, call the Bedford Co. SO at 931-968-3232 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/8OnDsJX39y

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-968-3232 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.