EMT killed in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders in Henry County are mourning the loss of an EMT killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Kelsey Yates was traveling southbound on U.S. 641 in Henry County when the 2013 Dodge Charger she was driving went off the left side of the road.

The vehicle traveled down into a drainage ditch and struck a culvert, then went airborne and overturned, the report states.

THP said Yates died as a result of her injuries.

In a post Tuesday afternoon on Facebook, Henry County Medical Center wrote “Henry County Medical Center and HCMC EMS mourn the loss of one of our own today. Kelsey Yates worked for our EMS and we remember her, her family and our EMS family during this difficult time.”

Friends of Yates told News 2 that she was an AEMT, or advanced emergency medical technician, and a future paramedic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by THP.