Empty bourbon bottle in driver’s seat leads to Goodlettsville DUI arrest

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after swerving into oncoming traffic and finding an empty bottle of alcohol in his vehicle.

Around 11 p.m., officers were on their way to a separate crash when they saw a Dodge Ram headed toward Main Street in Goodlettsville. As the vehicle turned, police said it crossed over the center line and into oncoming traffic and a traffic stop was initiated.

According to arrest affidavits, the driver, Dana Gifford, 34, was visibly intoxicated. Police said he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech. After exiting the vehicle, an empty bottle of bourbon was reportedly found on the driver’s seat.

Police ran Gifford’s information and found that he had three prior DUIs in Michigan, Massachusetts and Delaware between 2015-2018. He also had two pending DUI cases in New York and California.

Police charged Gifford with a fourth DUI offense.