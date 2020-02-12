Employers address hiring challenges in opioid epidemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce is working to educate employers on hiring recovering opioid addicts back into the workforce.

“Tennessee’s one of the harder hit states of it,” Chamber President Bradley Jackson said. “The business community knows that they have a role to play in this. It’s a workforce issue, it does impact their business and our economic climate.”

But Jackson understands that taking on that responsibility of employing recovering addicts is challenging.

Vice President of Government Affairs and Operations for Pathway Healthcare Paul Trivette says patients are 300-percent more likely to maintain sobriety for at least a year or longer if they have continued employment after treatment.

And employers hiring those with recovering addictions also play a key role in helping that process.

“It’s a stigmatizing disease process, so a lot of companies are fearful of hiring individuals that are in active recovery or known to have a substance abuse disorder,” Trivette said.

Trivette says one out of four human resources directors admit to not feeling comfortable addressing addiction. And that needs to change in the workplace with the growing epidemic.

“Somebody helps to develop strong policies and procedures, a good program, a good drug testing program, accountability and at the same time what the action plan is to get that person into recovery,” Trivette said.

Trivette estimates employers could save between $1,100 and $1,600 by letting employees take a leave of absence for treatment, rather than filling their position with a new employee.

Jackson says business owners do seem to be more receptive to hiring recovering addicts into the workplace, but Trivette says a lot of work needs to be done to increase the resources and recovery programs in Tennessee.