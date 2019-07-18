Employees arrested in golf club assault, shooting at North Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged two employees of a North Nashville business accused of hitting a woman in the face with a golf club and firing gunshots at her during a dispute Thursday morning.

Ayed Khawaf, 28, and Abdulrahman Al Ammari, 23, were both booked into the Metro jail around 5 a.m. on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Metro police responded earlier in the morning to an incident at Paul’s Market on Jefferson Street where the two worked.

Ayed Khawaf and Abdulrahman Al Ammari (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers arrived, they said Khawaf claimed a woman fired at a gun at him when he asked her to leave because she was causing trouble.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video which they explained showed Khawaf went outside during an argument with the woman and used a golf club to hit her in the face.

After being struck, police said the woman pulled out a gun and fired at the ground in self-defense.

As the woman was leaving, officers revealed Al Ammari went outside of the business and fired several shots at the woman. She was not injured.

Both Khawaf and Al Ammari were jailed in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

