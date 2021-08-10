Emotional, disturbing testimony from convicted killer’s family in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family members of convicted killer Steven Wiggins took the stand Tuesday inside of a Dickson County courtroom in hopes his life would be spared.

Wiggins is convicted of brutally killing Sgt. Daniel Baker. Tuesday marked day three of the sentencing phase.

Disturbing testimony from family members of Wiggins moved some to tears in the courtroom.

Three of Wiggins’ cousins, who we aren’t identified due to the sexual allegations, claim his father molested them as children.

A male testified that he was 11 years old when Scott Wiggins molested him. Two sisters also testified that at the ages of 12 and 13 their uncle raped them on multiple occasions.

The prosecution tried to keep the testimony out of the courtroom and said it was not directly related to the defendant.

“Any of these historical crimes, allegations, a lot of them are just allegations that aren’t directly tied to the defendant, they’re not relevant to this proceeding,” said District Attorney Ray Crouch.

Defense attorney Luke Evans on the other hand argued, “Your honor at a capitol sentencing hearing this jury is tasked with considering the defendant’s social history it’s one of many factors. I think it’s relevant because it, it’s mitigation. It allows us to present evidence about the defendant and where he comes from.”

Judge Wolfe ultimately agreeing with the defense and allowed the testimony.

One of the witnesses Tuesday gasped for breath as she cried out and left the courtroom. The testimony and outbreak brought Wiggins’ mom to tears as she sat in the courtroom, something the jurors took note of.

The sentencing phase will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The defense said they plan to call eight more witnesses.