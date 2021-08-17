Several Middle Tennessee counties to end emissions testing in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five Tennessee counties will no longer require emissions testing annually to renew vehicle registration beginning in 2022.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Tuesday that the emissions testing requirement will end Jan. 14 of next year for Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Davidson County has chosen to continue emissions testing, the agency added.

“This decision by EPA is a major step that means an end to mandatory tests of vehicles for many Tennesseans,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in a statement. “It’s a recognition of the improvement of our state’s air quality and demonstrates the diligence Tennesseans have shown toward achieving and maintaining this goal.”

“Emission testing is not only time-consuming for taxpayers, but also completely unnecessary,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth explained. “Today’s vehicles are environmentally cleaner than ever before and Tennessee’s air quality is exceptional. I’m very proud we have finally eliminated this obsolete test that put a terrible burden on lower income families and small business owners by forcing them to pay for needless repairs.”

Currently in several Tennessee counties, an emissions test is required on a vehicle annually and can be done within 90 days of the registration’s expiration date. The test is aimed at determining the level of air pollutants emitted from the exhaust.

TDEC said the Environmental Protection Agency determined the removal of vehicle emissions testing in Tennessee is consistent with the federal Clean Air Act and all applicable regulations.

News 2 has reached out to EPA for a statement.