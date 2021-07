MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An emergency vehicle was struck in Mt. Juliet Tuesday afternoon on I-40 W.

According to a tweet from Mt. Juliet Police, the crash happened near mile marker 226. Police said the emergency response vehicle was hit while assisting a disabled motorist and wrecker.

Injury Crash: I-40W near 226MM | While assisting a disabled motorist and wrecker, one of our emergency response vehicles was struck. Our community service officer & other motorist are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 6, 2021

A community service officer and a motorist are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was immediately released and News 2 has a crew on the way.