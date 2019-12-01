Emergency crews respond to crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency crews responded to a crash in Smyrna Saturday night.
According to authorities, the personal injury accident happened at the Jefferson Springs Recreation Area.
Crews are investigating the cause of the crash.
