Emergency crews respond to crash in Smyrna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Wednesday was one of the busiest travel days across the United States and now those travelers are wrapping up their Thanksgiving weekends, heading back home ahead of work Monday.

The Nashville International Airport (BNA) is expecting Sunday to be very busy, with the most travelers from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.