Elton John’s Knoxville show sells out in under two hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tickets for the Knoxville date of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour sold out in under two hours Friday.

Management for Thompson-Boling Arena, the concert venue, sent an email announcing tickets for the June 6, 2020 show had sold out at 11:39 a.m., just one hour and 39 minutes after they became available.

The arena has a capacity of over 20,000.

Elton John announced the Knoxville concert along with 23 other new tour dates on Wed, Nov. 13.

According to setlist.fm, Elton John last performed in Knoxville in 1997 at Thompson-Boling Arena. He also performed at the old University of Tennessee basketball arena, the Stokley Athletics Center, in 1973.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in September 2018 and consists of over 300 shows across five continents.