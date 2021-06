NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rocketman himself will bring his final stadium tour to Nashville next year.

Elton John is scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour on Oct. 2, 2022.

Elton John (@eltonofficial) Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour Heads to Nissan Stadium October 2, 2022 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lBtMdSj3LP — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) June 23, 2021

John said this is his final tour dates in North America and Europe.

“This has been an incredible tour so far and I’ll be going out in the biggest possible way. I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday, June 30.