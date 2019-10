NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music legend Elton John cancelled his Saturday night performance in Indianapolis, saying in a Facebook post he is ‘extremely unwell.’

The legendary pianist said in the post he hated to let fans down.

The announcement comes two days before John’s final Nashville concert, scheduled for Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.

John did not elaborate on the nature of his illness. His Indianapolis show will be rescheduled for March.