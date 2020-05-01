Electrolux closes Springfield factory after employee tests positive for coronavirus

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Electrolux has shut down its factory in Springfield after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.

Eloise Hale with Electrolux North America said the company learned Thursday that a worker at the Springfield facility had tested positive for the virus.

“We took immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees,” Hale said in a statement released Friday morning to News 2. “We communicated immediately to employees and closed the factory.”

Hale added that professional crews will fog, sanitize and disinfect the building. It is expected to reopen on Sunday.

“We have already implemented many safety steps including temperature scans, protective barriers, increased janitorial cleaning, sanitizing in high-traffic, high touch common areas, social distancing and face masks,” Hale explained.

Electrolux manufactures home appliances, including refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers and washing machines.

The facility is located in Robertson County. As of Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported there were 148 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county with 97 people recovering.

