NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Tennessee charts its path toward becoming a leader in manufacturing electric vehicles, thousands more drivers are adding them to the state’s roads every year.

According to Drive Electric TN — a team of stakeholders that worked to develop a shared vision for electric transportation in the state back in 2018 — Tennessee is quickly becoming a hub in the U.S. for EV and battery manufacturing with vehicles like the Cadillac LYRIQ, Nissan Leaf, Volkswagen ID.4, and soon to be the Ford F-150 Lightning being produced here.

They reported that Tennessee went from having about 5,000 electric vehicles in 2017 to almost 17,000 at the end of 2021.

DET stakeholders include state agencies, electric utilities, cities, universities, electric vehicle manufacturers, businesses, and advocacy groups that established goals and guiding principles for increased electric vehicle adoption over the 5-10 years. They’re aiming to have 200,000 EVs in the state by 2028, and having the infrastructure is a big part of that mission.

“When I say infrastructure, I’m talking about everything that goes into putting in a charging station, and that can look like different things,” Kelso explained. “It really is a little plot of land, a lot of times people have to buy, you have to build up kind of a stand for it, a little concrete stand, there is electrical wiring, you got to get hooked up to electricity, and then there’s actually putting in the fast charger.”

TVA is partnering with TDEC to create a state-of-the-art fast charge network that will stretch across Tennessee. Kelso said DET’s goal is to have charging stations every 50 miles on major interstates and highways.

“We’re trying to make them as accessible as possible. We’re trying to make them readily available and, you know, have maintenance be easily accessible,” Kelso said. “We’re trying to really think about all these things in advance so that we’re not 10 years down the line. And it’s like, Why did nobody think of this? Why did we not think about putting these in a well-lit area? Or why did we not consider having accessible parking spaces? So we’re trying to really consider all that to begin with.”

Another big aspect of their mission is education: whether that’s for people interested in getting an electric vehicle or for people wanting to help maintain them. Colleges and universities in Tennessee are helping shape the workforce needed for this developing technology.

“We’re seeing this kind of manufacturing boom, here. We’re getting questions and seeing a lot of excitement a lot about electric vehicles in the state. But obviously, we don’t want to send people out to the workforce who don’t know anything about these vehicles,” she said. “There definitely has been some interest from universities whether that be the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, all the TCAT schools are now offering hybrid and EV technology programs. So students are actually being able to get hands-on experience learning about these vehicles learning to work on these vehicles and training to be technicians for these vehicles.”