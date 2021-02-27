Ekholm returns in a big way, Predators defeat Blue Jackets 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators started off their 5-game home stand getting back in the win column. It was a big afternoon for Mattias Ekholm, as he scored a pair of second-period goals, to take down the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1.

“It feels good to be back. The first how many games I played, before I got hurt, I had some looks and shots that I think normally would’ve gone in, but they just bounced out, so tonight there was a little bit of a reward for that I guess,” said Ekholm.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves for Nashville, a winner of three of four games. After the game he spoke about his teammates performance.

Saros said, “Mentally and physically great to have him (Ekholm). He brings lineup support for the whole team and the game he plays is great, so it’s hard to replace a guy like that.”

Along with the two goals, Ekholm picked up his 200th career point, it was also the defenseman’s first multi-goal game.

“It was nice to see him back,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “He had a lot of energy, he looked good, so it’s nice to see that he’s recovered from his injury well.”

The Predators finish up their 2-game set with the Blue Jackets on Sunday, puck drop set for 2pm (CT).