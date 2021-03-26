EF-2 tornado damages dozens of Wayne County homes

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado with wind speeds of 130 miles per hour hit Wayne County on Thursday afternoon.

The storm caused significant damage to homes, cars, and other buildings across the southern Tennessee county. It knocked out power, water, and phone service for the majority of residents.

Sheriff Shane Fisher says about 30 homes sustained serious damage.

Stephanie Sharp spent Friday afternoon cleaning up her sister’s property with her son and nephews after the storm uprooted a massive tree and caused it to fall just feet from the house. Strong winds also sent the family’s dog kennel flying across the yard.

“One [dog] ended up in the pool and my nephew jumped in and saved him. But the other one didn’t make it. It passed away this morning,” Sharp said.

Miraculously, Sheriff Fisher says no one else was hurt.

“No deaths. No injuries. Definitely a blessing from above,” Fisher said.

“This stuff can be cleaned up and things can be fixed and repaired. As long as we didn’t lose nobody,” Sharp said.

On Friday neighbors near Highway 99 and Natural Bridge Road donated water bottles and their time to lend a helping hand.

“Been installing generators for neighbors and family members,” Tim Sanders said.

“That’s what living in a small town is for. You check on each other,” Lisa Sanders said.

Wayne County could see more severe weather this weekend as more storms are forecast to hit Saturday night.