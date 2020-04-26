EF-1 tornado confirmed in East Wilson-West Smith Counties Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 90 mph was confirmed in far Eastern Wilson and West Smith Counties Saturday April 25, 2020.

The tornado started along Bell Road in Wilson County where according to reports, several trees were downed as well as roof and siding damage to a two-story house. The tornado traveled northeast and hit another house off of Bluebird Road causing mostly roof damage. The driveway was covered with shredded tree limbs and debris from a tree line next to it.

Officials say the tornado then crossed Interstate 40 where an 18 wheeler was flipped on it’s side causing a traffic accident where three injuries were reported.

Additional damage was reported on North Commerce Road and Dawson Lane where mostly trees were damaged as well as a few roofs and a trampoline in a neighborhood just as you crossed into Smith County.

Minor damage was also observed on Opossum Hollow Road along with a destroyed outbuilding. This is also the area where a lumber mill yard received damage and was also hit by an EF-3 tornado on March 3rd 2020.

Officials stated that the tornado ended just beyond Grant Highway.

For additional details see the National Weather Service’s Public Information Statement.