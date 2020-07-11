Wilson County Schools shares beginning enrollment numbers; parents weigh different options

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, Wilson County Schools opened fall enrollment for parents to choose between in-person or virtual learning.

A district spokesperson tells News 2 the initial results aren’t unexpected.

“Nearly 2,400 have chosen traditional and nearly 600 have chosen the virtual path. So around 20% have chosen the virtual path so far. That’s not surprising,” said Bart Barker, Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer. “We surveyed parents back in June, and based on those results 70% of families felt comfortable sending their children back to a traditional setting.”

Parents took to Wilson County Schools’ Facebook page to express the option they would be choosing.

News 2 spoke to Naomi Bailey, the mom of a rising sophomore within the district. She said she’s concerned the planned mitigation practices for in-person learning aren’t enough. She also shared that she’s also worried about the available curriculum for virtual learning.

Wilson County Schools confirmed to News 2 that as of now, advanced coursework won’t be offered online.

“I understand they have limitations, but neither option is okay for me.” Bailey said. “And to have a whole year of him taking standard classes and falling behind in his academia, that’s not okay.”

The district emphasized to News 2 that their virtual option is evolving.

