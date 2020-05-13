Wilson County school board looks to balance $10.5 million budget deficit

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — School districts across the state are planning how to return students safely to the classroom this fall, in addition, one Midstate school district is trying to balance a multi-million dollar budget deficit.

“We’re in some really tough discussions right now and it’s all-around budget and where we might have to make some significant cuts,” said Dr. Donna Wright, Superintendent of Wilson County Schools.

According to Wilson County School’s proposed budget for the upcoming school year, cuts to balance the budget include the possibility of laying off 41 teachers and 95 teacher assistants.

“It’s the last thing we want to do, and we’re hopeful that we can find a solution to what we need to do, to be able to continue forward.”

On Tuesday night, members of the Wilson County school board gathered for a work session to discuss the districts’ options.

A spokesperson for the district said a video of a work session in its entirety will be available here by Wednesday morning.